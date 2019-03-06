Elections: Osinbajo alleges plot to cause mayhem in Ogun

Related News

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Wednesday, said the presidency is aware of a plot by some people in authority to cause mayhem in Ogun State during the Saturday Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections.

Mr Osinbajo said this while addressing political rallies for the All Progressives Congress (APC) at Kuto, Itoku, Lafenwa and Panseke markets in Abeokuta, the state capital.

The state governor, Ibikunle Amosun, is of the APC but is supporting his associates who are running on the platform of the Allied People’s Movement after he failed to get them APC tickets.

There have been reports of violent clashes involving the two parties.

“Security reports reaching the presidency indicated that some people in a position of higher authority in the state have been threatening fire and brimstones to unleash mayhem, thereby discouraging the electorate from coming out in the coming Saturday, March 9 Governorship and State House of Assembly elections in the State,” the vice president said.

Mr Osinbajo, however, assured the people of the state that the presidency was up to the task in discouraging the premeditated attack.

He urged the people to discountenance the threat, stressing that provision of security is the exclusive preserve of the Federal Government.

“We will do all humanly possible within the ambit of the law to provide adequate security for all and sundry on and after the coming Governorship and State House of Assembly elections in the state. So, don’t panic as we are up to the task ahead,” Mr Osinbajo told the crowd.

“The coming governorship election in Ogun State is very crucial and we should all come out and vote.”

He urged the voters to elect the governorship candidate of the APC, Dapo Abiodun, and to also vote for all the party’s candidates for the state House of Assembly.

“By and large, ensure your votes are counted in your presence before you leave the polling booths. Don’t let us turn our back on the APC because it is the only party that can take us to the next level. We should not cast our votes for any other party than the APC,” Mr Osinbajo said.

A former Governor of Ogun State and a national leader of the APC, Olusegun Osoba, urged the people to vote for Mr Abiodun.

He expressed appreciation for the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari and Mr Osinbajo in the February 23 poll.

Mr Abiodun on his part encouraged voters to turn out en-masse on Saturday and cast their votes for him the party’s House of Assembly candidates.

Mr Abiodun, who was flanked by his running mate, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, the Lagos West senator, Solomon Adeola, and a host of other chieftains of the party, added, “We won’t promise what we would not do. But with your support during the polls, victory is sure for us in the APC. Come out and cast your votes for the APC. Your votes are to make Ogun state greater.”