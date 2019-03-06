Lagos Governorship: YPP distances self from Ifeanyi Ubah’s TAN endorsement of Sanwo-Olu

Related News

The Young Progressives Party has distanced itself from Monday’s endorsement of Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the Lagos State governorship election by a chieftain of the party, Ifeanyi Ubah.

Mr Ubah and his group, the Transformation Ambassadors of Nigeria (TAN) had, at a press conference in Abuja, announced their support for Mr Sanwo-Olu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, ahead of the March 9 gubernatorial election.

Mr Ubah, the YPP senator-elect for Anambra South, said the support for Mr Sanwo-Olu had nothing to do with party affiliation.

But the YPP in its reaction to the endorsement, on Tuesday, said TAN as a duly registered organisation reserves the right to support any candidate of its choice.

“This decision does not in any way reflect the position of the party as the Young Progressives Party does not have any affinity with the organisation in spite of the relationship existing between same and Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah” the party said in a statement signed by its national chairman, Bishop Amakiri.

“We also observed that the name of the Young Progressives Party was not mentioned in the publication as a party to the endorsement and by so doing may not need to take further action other than dissociating itself from this latest action, which may have been misconstrued by critical stakeholders.”

The party enjoined its members to vote for the party’s gubernatorial candidate in Lagos, Adebisi Ogunsanya.

“Conclusively, the leadership of the Young Progressives Party strongly frown at actions capable of eroding the ideals upon which the party was founded and would not hesitate to take decisive steps against any individual or group of individuals engaging in acts that are capable of destroying the very principles that bind us,” the statement added.