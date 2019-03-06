Court remands prophetess for allegedly swindling company N1bn

court of appeal
court of appeal

An Ikeja Special Offences Court on Wednesday remanded a prophetess in Kirikiri Female Prisons, Lagos, pending when she perfects her bail conditions.

Linda Mabi-Praise is on trial before the court for allegedly swindling a company to the tune of N1 billion.

Sherifat Solebo, the judge, ordered her remand after Mrs Mabi-Praise pleaded not guilty to an eight-count charge of stealing, obtaining money by false pretence and issuing dud cheques.

Mrs Solebo had earlier admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N25 million with two sureties in like sum.

She ordered that the sureties must be resident in Lagos, provide proof of residency and proof of payment of tax.

Ekenne Campaign AD

NAN reports that Mrs Mabi-Praise of Temple of Praise Church located at off Adeniran Ogunsanya St., Surulere, Lagos has at least three fraud-related cases before Justices Solebo and Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Ikeja Special Offences Courts.

According to Frank Ofoma, the prosecutor for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mrs Mabi-Praise and her company, Mutano Energy Ltd, committed the offences in 2017 in Lagos.

She is alleged to have received N503.3million in five tranches from the complainant, Tophara Ventures Nigeria Ltd, and subsequently issued three dud cheques to the company.

“On April 4, 2017, the defendants fraudulently obtained the sum of N80million from Tophara Ventures Nigeria Ltd by falsely representing to the company that the money was for costs of diesel importation.

Okowa Campaign AD

“On April 24, 2017, the defendants falsely obtained N238.2million from the complainant by claiming that the funds were for the purpose of diesel trade and supply.

“On April 24, 2017, the defendants dishonestly stole and converted N137.1million from the complainant and sometime in 2017, she also stole N48million from Tophara Ventures Nigeria Ltd,” she said.

The prosecution said the prophetess with an intent to defraud, had on May 3, 2017, issued three dud United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc cheques to Tophara Ventures.

The first cheque dated October 30, 2015 had the number 77148231 while the second cheque was with number 77148216 and was dated May 3, 2017.

Both cheques were for N5 million each.

“On May 3, 2017, she also issued a third cheque for N10 million which had the number 77148217 and was dated May 3, 2017.

“All three cheques were dishonoured on presentation for payment on the grounds they were standing in credit in Mabi-Praise’s bank account,” the EFCC prosecutor said.

According to the EFCC, the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 1(1) and 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act of 2006, Sections 258(1), 9(b) and 278(1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos 2015.

The offence also contravened the provisions of Section 1(1) of the Dishonoured Cheques and Other Related Offences Act 2004.

Justice Solebo adjourned the case until March 25 for trial. (NAN).

Ekenne Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.