Man hacks aged aunt to death over lottery — Police

Owolabi Adewale, murder suspect
A 29-year-old man, Owolabi Adewale, has been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command for killing his aunt, Ebunola Aroboto, 99.

The crime occurred at Maraisa Lane Igan road Ago-Iwoye in Ijebu-North Local Government Area of the state.

The command spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed this on Tuesday, said the arrest was effected on Monday, following a distress call.

”On receiving the distress call, the DPO quickly led his detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested, and the cutlass which he used to wreak the havoc was also recovered,” he said.

He also said the suspect admitted killing the old woman with a matchet.

The suspect reportedly said the victim was responsible ”for most of his spiritual problems”.

He (suspect) reportedly admitted that he is a regular player of ‘Baba Ijebu lotto’ (betting game) and that whenever he is sure of winning, ”the deceased who was his father’s elder sister will use her supernatural powers to change the winning number”.

The police said the remains of the woman had been deposited at Ijebu-Ode General Hospital Mortuary.

