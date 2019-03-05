Ifeanyi Ubah’s TAN endorses Sanwo-Olu for Lagos governorship

Related News

The Transformation Ambassadors of Nigeria (TAN) has endorsed Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Saturday’s election in Lagos state.

The group made this known at a news briefing by its Secretary-General, Chidi Omeje, who was supported by the National Coordinator, Mr Ifeanyi Ubah, on Monday in Abuja.

Mr Omeje said that the group was already mobilising the Igbo in Lagos and other Lagosians for the APC candidate.

He explained that the endorsement was a well-thought decision that became exigent after extensive deliberations and consultations with key stakeholders in Lagos.

Mr Omeje said that the group had no doubt that Mr Sanwo-Olu represented the ”next level” Lagos state was in dire need of.

”Sanwo-Olu’s antecedents speak volume of his rare qualities, transparency, financial discipline, accountability and fairness.

”He represents the vision and passion for a greater Lagos state and we are proud to have endorsed his candidature and eventual succession as the governor of the state.

”We are of the ardent belief that the strategic focus of Mr Sanwo Olu’s administration will certainly build a better tomorrow filled with opportunities, unity and hope for Lagosians.

”A vote for Sanwo-Olu is a vote for economic prosperity, infrastructural development and most importantly, qualitative governance and institutional reforms,’’ he said.

He said that TAN was immediately activating its political structures and mechanisms, including door-to-door campaigns and market groups, often used “to achieve ground-breaking and historic feats in Lagos State’’.

He said that the measure would ensure that the candidate was elected the next governor of the state.

The scribe called on well-meaning Nigerians to join the group in working assiduously to install good governance at all levels in the state.

”Let us all join hands to ensure that Lagos State attains the next level through election of credible, competent, qualified and honourable men and women into political offices, under free, fair and democratic process.”

Responding to questions after the briefing, the coordinator of the group, Mr Ubah, said that they had widely consulted with Igbo in Lagos and were representing their decision.

Mr Ubah who was worried that the endorsement may be misinterpreted as an anti-party activity, being a YPP member, stressed that TAN’s decision had nothing to do with party affiliation.

He described the endorsement as a discussion of people’s interest and TAN’s interest.

”TAN is a national platform but also we have our ethnic structure.

”For the Igbo in Lagos we are speaking for them, we have consulted with them widely.

”We have told them why it is important to support APC structure and to vote in Sanwo-Olu on Saturday.

”Visible work starts tomorrow but we have done some underground work prior to this news briefing.

”The most important thing is that we will not want to have friction with the Yoruba or any other ethnic group in Lagos.

”I think we are coming in at this time to swiftly get involved by putting in a round peg in a round hole.

”You should know very well that if it were to be issue of party I will not be here speaking because I am mindful of anti-party as a candidate of YPP.

”I am here in the interest of our Board of Trustees and TAN structure, which have mandated me to speak on their behalf,” the Young Progressives Party (YPP)’s Senator-elect for Anambra South said.

(NAN)