EFCC arrests ex-NBA chairman

EFCC operatives
EFCC operatives

There was mild drama in Ikeja on Monday as operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested Yinka Farounbi, a former Chairman of the Ikeja branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

The arrest took place at the branch’s secretariat in Ikeja during a monthly meeting of the branch.

The arrest followed the former chairman’s alleged refusal to honour an invitation of the anti-graft agency.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Farounbi’s arrest was initiated by a petition written to the EFCC by three members of NBA, Ikeja branch, over alleged misappropriation of N30 million belonging to the branch.

The petititioners alleged that Mr Farounbi, in connivance with Adeshina Ogunlana, another former Chairman of NBA Ikeja branch, diverted the funds alongside Mrs Kappo, a former Treasurer of the branch.

Ekenne Campaign AD

Mr Ogunlana honoured an EFCC invitation in February, during which he allegedly spent 81 hours in the custody of the anti-graft commission.

An EFCC source who pleaded anonymity said the EFCC decided to arrest Farounbi at the NBA meeting following his refusal to honour its invitation, adding that intelligence reports revealed that he would be at the meeting.

There was, however, a mild drama when EFCC operatives stormed the meeting venue to effect Farounbi’s arrest, as Patience Kalu, one of the operatives, alleged that she was assaulted by lawyer resisting Mr Farounbi’s arrest.

This made the operatives to call for backup to arrest the lawyer who allegedly assaulted Mrs Kalu as she insisted she would not leave the NBA secretariat until arrest of the lawyer.

Okowa Campaign AD

Mr Farounbi was accompanied by three Senior Advocates of Nigeria at 4.27 pm to a waiting EFCC vehicle and then to the EFCC Ikoyi Office.

Dele Oloke, the Chairman of the branch, apologised to Mrs Kalu over the alleged assault, and called for calmness.

A lawyer and an eyewitness who pleaded anonymity, however, disputed Mrs Kalu’s assault claim.

”We were having our monthly branch meeting, and four EFCC operatives walked in interrupting the meeting.

”They were a lady (Kalu) and three men; two of the men were visibly armed, one was following the lady with a pistol and the other, who was with a big gun, stood at the door.

”We told them that we were having a meeting; we appealed to them, and as they were leaving, the lady seized the phone of a lawyer who was recording the event.

In spite of our pleas, they refused to release the phone. I did not see the lady being assaulted,” he said.

NAN reports that the lawyer whose mobile phone was seized, was also arrested by EFCC operatives.

(NAN)

Ekenne Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.