OAU postpones resumption of students

Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU)
The Obafemi Awolowo University, on Monday, announced the postponement of the 2019/2020 resumption date for students.

This newspaper gathered that the resumption of academic activities was slated for March 23 before the postponement.

According to the reviewed calendar presented after a Senate meeting held on Monday, fresh students are to resume on March 31 while the returning ones will resume on April 7.

Meanwhile, in a telephone interview with PREMIUM TIMES, the spokesperson of the institution, Abiodun Olanrewaju, confirmed the postponement.

He gave the March 9 governorship election as a major reason.

The governorship and state assembly elections hold on Saturday, March 9.

Some of the students served as INEC Ad-hoc staff, while some lecturers served as returning officers at the wards and local government collation centres during the February 23 Presidential election.

“We had to shift the resumption date because of the election and some works we’ve started in the hostels that have not been completed,” the official added.

However, while some lecturers have fixed dates for outstanding rain semester examinations, this paper learnt that some students are yet to sit for some rain semester courses’ examinations and tests.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how students examinations and tests were indefinitely rescheduled because of the industrial action embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, which lasted three months.

In the new calendar, online course registration commences on March 24.

