Oyo governorship turns two-horse race as four parties endorse Seyi Makinde

Seyi Makinde, Oyo PDP governorship candidate
Seyi Makinde, Oyo PDP governorship candidate

Four major opposition political parties in Oyo State have finally announced an alliance for Saturday’s governorship election.

The four parties are the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), African Democratic Congress (ADC), Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP). These four, alongside the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Action Democratic Party (ADP), were considered the frontrunners for the governorship election.

On Monday, they signed an agreement to present the gubernatorial candidate of the PDP, Seyi Makinde, as a consensus candidate for the March 9 election.

The coalition meeting to form an alliance to tackle the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) started few days to the presidential and National Assembly elections. There was confusion over the weekend when two of the parties, ADC and ZLP, refuted that an agreement had been reached to support Mr Makinde.

This was, however, resolved on Monday with the signing of the agreement.

Ekenne Campaign AD

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the discussions for the alliance was started by a former governor of the state who is the candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Adebayo Alao-Akala.

Mr Alao-Akala had approached his former boss, Rashidi Ladoja, on the need for him to lead other opposition political parties to defeat the APC.

Mr Alao-Akala was deputy governor when Mr Ladoja was elected governor in 2003.

But, Mr Alao-Akala after a meeting with a former governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu, abandoned the group and aligned with the Adebayo Adelabu of the APC.

Okowa Campaign AD

The Director General of the PDP campaign, Bayo Lawal, and his counterparts in ADC, Bashiru Lawal; ZLP, MWaheed Akanbi and the head, SDP campaign committee, M. A. Oke jointly signed the agreement to tackle Mr Adelabu and APC with a promise to make details of the agreement public later.

The signatories in the document obtained by PREMIUM TIMES Monday afternoon said that all the parties involved have agreed to present Mr Makinde as their sole candidate.

“Agreement has been reached by members of the coalition parties to adopt Engineer Seyi Makinde as its gubernatorial candidate in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the state.

“Full details will be made available later on,” the parties said.

With this endorsement of Makinde, the gubernatorial election is now a two-horse race between Mr Adelabu of APC and Mr Makinde of PDP.

Ekenne Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.