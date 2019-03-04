Governorship Election: Lagos declares Friday holiday for schools

Related News

The Lagos State Government has directed that the Second Mid-Term break for all schools should hold on Friday, March 8, 2019.

According to a statement issued by the State Ministry of Education, all public and private schools in the state are expected to close on Thursday, March 7, 2019, and resume on Monday, March 11, 2019.

This statement noted that it became necessary to correct the wrong impression in some quarters that schools will not open on Thursday, March 7, 2019.

It stated further that the break is to ensure all students and pupils are in their respective homes during the gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections that will hold on Saturday, March 9, 2019.

The release, therefore, enjoined all parents, teachers and stakeholders in the education sector and the entire public to observe this break in the interest of all.