Court remands nursery school staff for negligently killing three-year-old girl

An Igbosere High Court, Lagos, on Monday ordered that a former staff of a Lagos-based nursery school, Rukayat Amisu, accused of negligently killing a three-year-old girl, be remanded in prison custody.

The police charged Ms Amisu, whose residential address was not given, with manslaughter before Justice Adedayo Akintoye.

Justice Akintoye, adjourned the case until March 11, for hearing in the bail application.

Earlier, the Lagos State Prosecution Counsel, Babatunde Sunmonu, told the court that the defendant committed the alleged offence on October 21, 2015, at 10 am at Olab Private School, at No. 11, Idowu Street, Lagos Island.

He said that the defendant negligently allowed the girl to sit on a container containing hot water.

According to him, the offence contravened the provisions of Section 227 of the Criminal Law Lagos State, 2011.

She pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The defendant’s Counsel, A. O. Ladipo, told the court that he has filed a bail application.

(NAN)