Ekiti Govt. pays N24m WAEC administrative charges for candidates

The Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi on Friday approved N24 million for the payment of administrative charges for 13,390 candidates in public secondary schools across Ekiti schools.

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that beneficiaries are candidates who will be writing the April/May 2019 WAEC Senior School Certificate Examinations.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Ayodeji Ajayi, disclosed this in his office in Ado Ekiti.

He said the state government paid N1,85O per student to cover both the administrative charges and other incidental expenses relating to the examination for each of 13,390 candidates.

Mr Ajayi, who warned that any school caught in examination malpractice would be punished accordingly, reminded the Principals of the position of the State government on examination malpractice.

He said the Kayode Fayemi-led administration has a zero tolerance for examination malpractice.

The Permanent Secretary, however, disclosed that Vice Principals, who had served for over 20 years would henceforth be engaged in supervision of Certificate Examinations in the State.

He, therefore, called on Principals in the state not to collect any money from any candidate who would be writing the examination.

(NAN)