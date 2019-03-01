Lagos APC disowns ex-Senator Afikuyomi

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) says Tokunbo Afikuyomi, a former senator, is not a member of the party in the state, but a member of the Accord Party.

The party said the clarification was necessary in view of Mr Afikuyomi’s clandestine activities to undermine the APC in Lagos.

It claimed that his activities were targetted at promoting opposition politicians in the process leading to the governorship election.

In a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Joe Igbokwe, the party said it was aware of Mr Afikuyomi’s activities and his pretension of being an APC member.

“While we believe it is within the rights of Afikuyomi to work for any interest that suits his fancy, we feel obliged to warn faithful and loyal APC members that Afikuyomi is not one of us, contrary to the impression he gives to unsuspecting party members.

“While we don’t begrudge Afikuyomi his rights to choose and work for any platform or candidate of his choice, we warn him to desist from claiming to be a member of our great party and proudly own up to the interest of whomever he is working for.

“We know Afikuyomi as a member of the Accord Party and the Lagos State exco of APC does not know him as one of us, as we are aware he has left our party for Accord Party.

“We, therefore, alert members of our party and anyone dealing with Afikuyomi to clearly know that he is not a member of the APC,” the statement read in part.

The Lagos APC saluted Lagosians for their ‘impregnable fidelity’ to the party.

It urged them to ‘look for impostors and fifth columnists who have promised their masters that they will assist their doomed campaigns and interests by sowing confusion in APC’.

“This disclaimer on Afikuyomi is an effort to dispel such damned efforts.

“We urge Lagosians to stick firmly with an APC that has served them so well in Lagos and which had gotten a pan-Nigerian renewal of mandate to give the country continued good, honest and fruitful governance for the next four years,’ the party stated.

Calls to Mr Afikuyomi’s phone to get his reaction were unanswered.

(NAN)

