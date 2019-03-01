Amosun threatens to ‘disgrace’ labour leaders planing protest

Gov. Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State [Photo: The Guardian Nigeria]
The Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun, has threatened to disgrace the leadership of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) if the congress insists on embarking a protest scheduled to take place next Tuesday in the state.

The governor handed down the threat while featuring on a monitored radio live programme on Thursday with a warning that, the Wabba-led administration should stay away from the state, in their own interest.

“I learnt that some people are planning to stage a protest in the state, to be led by the National President of NLC, Comrade Wabba. Tell them to stay away or they will be disgraced. They are coming here to play politics, tell them that they will be disgraced,” Mr Amosun declared.

The Nigeria Labour Congress had earlier issued out a statement on the planned protest over what it described as “anti-workers policies” of the state government.

Reacting to the governor’s threat, the congress described the threat against the planned protest by as “empty”.

The state chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress in the State, Akeem Ambali, in a statement, said the scheduled protest will hold and Mr Amosun would further be exposed.

“Labour wish to State that the empty threat and denial of evident diversion of bailout funds by Federal Government and Paris funds refund which was meant for payment of backlog of unpaid deductions like Cooperative, shilling fund, Ileya and Xmas savings of Ogun Workers running into billions of Naira.”

Mr Ambali, while listing other grievances of the Labour, said the “refusal to pay Salary and Allowances of TASCE Omu Workers and Proscription illegally of Trade Unions in Omu, fraudulent diversion of Ogun Workers Contributory Pension Deductions running into 105 months the highest in Nigeria.

“Reduction of Retirees Gratuity against Pension Laws, Unpaid Gratuities to Public Servants in Ogun State, threats to life of Labour Leaders, suspension and dismissal of Labour leaders without following due process in order to cow and crippled Labour Unions to enable him continue this anti-labour policies cannot be seen by any reasonable mind as just nor a Godly or tagged political move by Labour against Government.

“Labour therefore wish to counsel Ogun State Government that instead of resulting to blackmail, intimidation and brigandary to oppress workers, it will be more honourable to adopt a mature approach of dialogue with Labour before Tuesday 5th March to resolve these issues as no man has a monopoly of power and wisdom, most especially when this immunity covered position will expire within 3 months’.

“Ogun State indigenes do not want to be tagged as citizens of State notorious of disparaging, insulting elders, national and Global leaders but mature, civilized and intelligently led people. We wish to notify all Security Agencies to be more vigilant and provide security covers to all Labour leaders to prevent their assassination before, during and after the mother of all protest coming up next week Tuesday.

“Finally Ogun NLC wish to state that since Governor Amosun was already aware of the postponement of the peaceful rally to Tuesday 5th March, his Macho man interview today is unnecessary.

”Conclusively, we reiterate that the Protest will go as planned on Tuesday and call on all courageous Ogun State workers, retirees, veterans and labour leaders to come out en masse to join all Labour leaders to condemn and force Ogun State Government to change this Anti-Labour Policies and programmes. Let’s show that No Government will succeed in crippling Labour.”

