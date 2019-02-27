Ondo APC, Akeredolu congratulate Buhari, woo voters ahead of assembly election

Related News

The Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his election for a second term in office.

Mr Akeredolu said Mr Buhari’s victory in the keenly contested presidential election signified the acceptability of his leadership by Nigerian citizens

Also, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Ondo State, Ade Adetimehin, described the re-election of Mr Buhari, as “a robust victory for economic and infrastructural development in Nigeria.”

He appealed to people of Ondo State to vote for APC during the March 9 State Assembly polls.

Mr Buhari lost Ondo State to Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, and the governor and his loyalists were largely blamed for the development.

There were allegations that he was involved in subtle anti-party activities while supporting his candidates in the Action Alliance for the legislative elections.

In a statement his Chief Press Secretary, Segun Ajiboye, Mr Akeredolu said Mr Buhari’s victory belongs to all Nigerians irrespective of ethnic and religious beliefs.

He expressed optimism that the promises to Nigerians by President Buhari would take the country to unprecedented heights.

Governor Akeredolu also lauded the efforts of stakeholders including local and international observers, INEC, security agencies, social commentators and media organisations who contributed to the peaceful conduct of the election.

Mr Adetimehin, on his part, said the election of the President for a second term, against all odds, affirmed the acceptance of the APC, and acknowledgment of the performance of President Buhari.

He said the combination of President Buhari and Professor Yemi Osinbajo is a “divine arrangement for the emancipation of a country once invaded by political holocaust.”

The APC chairman commended Nigerians for “voting for integrity, sincerity and development, rather than falling for orchestrated propaganda and massive deceit.”

“I have no doubts that with the re-election, Nigeria would be taken to the next level of economic prosperity, infrastructural development, and political stability,” he noted.

While commending voters in the state, he urged them to vote for the APC in the State House of Assembly election slated for March 9.

Mr Adetimehin, however, admitted that the state chapter of the party did not “firm-up some loose ends” ahead of the elections, and promised that steps would be taken to correct the errors.