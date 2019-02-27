Buhari’s victory celebration: One shot dead, police officer attacked in Lagos

Related News

Unknown gunman on Wednesday shot into a crowd celebrating President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election in Sabo, Yaba, killing one person, while a police officer was seriously injured by some protesting youth in Okokomaiko, Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the unidentified gunman opened fire on the celebrating crowd at Iwaya area, killing one person on the spot.

Lagos Police Spokesperson, Chike Oti, chief superintendent of police, who confirmed the incidents, told NAN that the police officer was attacked by some protesting youths on the ever busy Lagos – Badagry expressway.

Mr Oti said policemen, led Sunday Oyekanmi, a superintendent of police, were appealing to the youth as they were causing heavy traffic on the highway.

He said while the policemen were appealing to the youths to leave the road, the youth attacked them with machetes and sticks during which the DCO was seriously injured and collapsed.

“Many thought the DCO was dead, but the DPO of the station took him to the hospital where he was revived. He is responding to treatment now. He is not dead. The area is calm now.

“The Commissioner of Police in Lagos, CP Zubairu Muazu, has warned that the command will not tolerate any attack of his men who are working to protect lives and property in Lagos,” Mr Oti said.

Mr Oti said the 37 youth arrested for allegedly attacking the policemen at Okokomako were taken to the State CID, Panti for investigation, while detectives were on the trail of the suspect who shot dead one person in Yaba.

On the alleged skirmish on Lagos Island, Mr Oti said there was no crisis between the Yoruba and the Ibo traders as being spread in the social media.

According to him, some areas boys were having misunderstanding amongst themselves and the police went there to stop them before it degenerates into full scale crisis.

“The area is calm, there is patrol everywhere. Members of the public should disregard any rumour of crisis in Lagos Island,” Mr Oti said.

