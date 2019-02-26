Amosun speaks on victory at polls

Related News

The Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, has said that his victory at the senatorial election confirms his political relevance in the state.

He said in spite of an alleged gang-up against him by the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress to which he belongs, he still emerged victoriously.

Mr Amosun said this while speaking with journalists on Tuesday in reaction to his victory at the end of the election which took place last Saturday.

He claimed that those ”who want him are about 90 per cent and those hate him are 10 per cent”.

He said everybody cannot love him, adding that God ”in him is greater than his enemy.”

“I am happy for the result of the election, people have benefited from it, that is the way life is,” he said. ”People know who they were voting for in APC, clearly when the result was out, check Mr President’s results and check mine you will see there are little differences.’

“Don’t think that everybody will love you, no matter how perfect you may be, we are humans. There are some people that won’t like you, and even if they don’t hate you, they will just don’t like you,” the senator-elect said.

He also said he does not hate anyone despite his travails.

“I don’t hate anybody. Truly I wasn’t taking them seriously that they wanted to gang-up against me, but if you see the result of the election you will know that truly they ganged up against me but that God in me is far greater than God that is in all of them,” he added.

He said he would soon lead the campaign team of his anointed candidate, Abdulkabir Akinlade of the Allied Peoples Movement in the governorship polls.

”From today, we are stepping down campaigns in memory of our colleague that lost his life, and we thank God for the SSG’s life. We won’t be able to start the campaign today. Indeed, we just stepped down the exco’s, and tomorrow we are starting fully for my candidate, our candidate, Abdulkabir Adekunle Akinlade. From tomorrow, all our assembly members and people are ready for the campaign.”

Mr Amosun fell out with the Adam Oshiomhole-led APC leadership after his move to clinch the governorship ticket of the party for his candidate hit the rocks and led to mass defections of his allies.

He, however, vowed to work for President Muhammadu Buhari’s reelection bid but work against the party’s candidate at the upcoming governorship election.