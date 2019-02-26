APC wins Ogun West Senatorial District election

The approved APC logo, released early Wednesday morning
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday declared Tolu Odebiyi, the APC candidate, as the winner of Saturday’s poll for Ogun-West Senatorial seat.

The Returning Officer, Taofeek Shittu, at Oronna Hall Collation Centre in Ilaro, said Mr Odebiyi won the election for the Ogun-West Senatorial seat, having polled the highest votes of 58,452.

Mr Odebiyi’s closest rival, Olusegun Gbeleyi of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), scored 48,611 votes, while Leye Odunjo of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) came third with 43,454 votes.

INEC had on Sunday declared the state governor, Ibikunle Amosun, who contested on the platform of the APC, winner of the Ogun Central Senatorial seat.

Meanwhile, Mr Odebiyi who was former Secretary to Ogun Government, has dedicated his victory to ‘‘all those who have endured indignities but remained principled on behalf of the people of Ogun-West.

In a statement after he was declared winner on Tuesday, the senator-elect expressed gratitude to the people of Ogun West for the opportunity extended to him to serve.

‘‘I will continue to stand with you shoulder-to-shoulder in raising higher the flag of progress and prosperity for the people of Ogun West,’’ he said.

(NAN)

