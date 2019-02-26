APC wins Lagos West Senatorial seat

Senator Solomon Ademola (Photo Credit: The Independent)
Senator Solomon Adeola

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday declared the All Progressive Congress (APC) Solomon Adeola (Yayi) winner of the Lagos West Senatorial district.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the INEC Returning Officer, Olumide Adenuga of the University of Lagos, said that Mr Adeola polled a total of 323,817 votes to emerge the winner.

He defeated his closest rival Gbadebo Rhodes of the Peoples Democratic Party, who had 243,516 votes.

“I Prof Olumide Adenuga hereby certify as the returning officer, Lagos West Senatorial District with the election held on Feb. 23, 2019, that the election was conducted among 10 candidates.

“I declare that Solomon Olamilekan Adeola of the APC has satisfied the requirements of law and scoring the highest number of votes, hereby declared the winner and returned elected having polled 323,817 votes,” he said.

Speaking on his victory, Mr Adeola said the victory would spur him to deliver more dividends of democracy to the people.

“We will do more for the people in terms of infrastructure and other things that will ease the problems of the people such as welfare programmes,” he said.

NAN reports that Mr Adeola is returning to the Red Chambers for the second time. (NAN)

