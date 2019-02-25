Police dispel rumour of attacks on Igbo traders in Lagos

Related News

The Police Command in Lagos State on Monday dispelled the rumour that some thugs were attacking Igbo traders at Oshodi area of Lagos.

According to a statement signed by the State Police Command’s spokesperson, Chike Oti, the police has intensified patrols and surveillance to allay the fears of members of the public.

“Attention of the Lagos State Police Command has been drawn to the news on the internet to the effect that a group of boys popularly called the ‘Area boys’ are attacking Igbo traders at Oshodi, preventing them from opening their shops.

“The command wishes to debunk the rumour in its entirety as nothing could be further from the truth.

“Although the command received distress calls from concerned Nigerians whose apprehensions were understandably heightened by disturbing rumours emanating from some social media platforms.

“The command swiftly and massively deployed its personnel drawn from various units to Oshodi and environs to assuage the feelings of residents,’’ Mr Oti said.

He further assured Lagos residents of its readiness to decisively deal with any person or group of persons who attempted to breach the public peace.

Mr Oti said the Commissioner of Police in the state had commended residents of Lagos for conducting themselves in a peaceful and orderly manner during last Saturday Presidential and National Assembly Elections.

