Police dispel rumour of attacks on Igbo traders in Lagos

sars police
Armed Nigerian Police Officer

The Police Command in Lagos State on Monday dispelled the rumour that some thugs were attacking Igbo traders at Oshodi area of Lagos.

According to a statement signed by the State Police Command’s spokesperson, Chike Oti, the police has intensified patrols and surveillance to allay the fears of members of the public.

“Attention of the Lagos State Police Command has been drawn to the news on the internet to the effect that a group of boys popularly called the ‘Area boys’ are attacking Igbo traders at Oshodi, preventing them from opening their shops.

“The command wishes to debunk the rumour in its entirety as nothing could be further from the truth.

“Although the command received distress calls from concerned Nigerians whose apprehensions were understandably heightened by disturbing rumours emanating from some social media platforms.

“The command swiftly and massively deployed its personnel drawn from various units to Oshodi and environs to assuage the feelings of residents,’’ Mr Oti said.

Okowa Campaign AD

He further assured Lagos residents of its readiness to decisively deal with any person or group of persons who attempted to breach the public peace.

Mr Oti said the Commissioner of Police in the state had commended residents of Lagos for conducting themselves in a peaceful and orderly manner during last Saturday Presidential and National Assembly Elections.

He further assured Lagos residents of its readiness to decisively deal with any person or group of persons who attempted to breach the public peace.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.