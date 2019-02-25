Court remands 11-year-old for allegedly throwing toddler into a well

Lagos-High-Court
Federal High Court, Lagos state. [Photo credit: THISDAYLIVE]

An Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Monday ordered an 11-year-old boy be remanded in a Special Correction Centre for boys in Oregun pending legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for allegedly throwing a one-year-old into a well.

The police charged the boy with murder.

The Chief Magistrate, Adeola Adedayo, who gave the order, adjourned the case until March 6, for the DPP’s advice.

Earlier, the police prosecutor in the case, Chinalu Uwadione, an Inspector of police, told the court the defendant had committed the offence on February 13, at about 4.00 p.m., at No. 6, Afolabi close, Ojo.

He alleged that the defendant had thrown a one-year-old baby boy into a well while carrying him around.

The offence, the prosecutor noted, contravened the provisions of Section 224 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

(NAN)

