Ondo South senatorial election declared inconclusive

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the Ondo South Senatorial election inconclusive.

The Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Nicholas Tofowomo led with 79,029 votes ahead of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Yele Omogunwa, who had 51,993 votes.

This followed the announcement of the results from the six local governments.

But the returning officer for the district, Kayode Onifade, said elections were cancelled in 42 polling units due to some irregularities.

The Commission said a winner could not be declared when the total number of registered voters in the cancelled polling units, 28,047 was above the margin between the PDP and the APC.

The margin stood at 27,036 votes.

Mr Omogunwa won the Senate seat in the last election on the platform of the PDP before he defected to the APC after the state’s governorship election.

Meanwhile, the campaign organisation of the PDP candidate has rejected the decision, describing it as a plan to undermine the will of the people of the area.

The spokesman of the campaign, Olumide Akinrinlola, who spoke with reporters said his principal had won the election and should be declared the winner by the electoral body.

Mr Akinrinlola wondered why the Commission would cancel votes in polling units in the senatorial election but declare the winner in all the three House of Representatives seat in the district in an election held simultaneously.

“The returning officer, Prof. Onifade said he doesn’t know names of those cancelled polling units upon enquiry not until he gets to Akure, the state capital,” he said.

”Unfortunately, winners were declared by INEC in the three federal constituencies in the senatorial district of which the house of representatives and senate elections were held the same date, same places and the same time.

“We are protesting this daylight robbery, and it is an attempt to undermine the wishes of the electorates in Ondo South.”

