Akinyelure beats Alasoadura, Mimiko in Senate race

The Peoples Democratic Party senatorial candidate for Ondo Central senatorial district, Ayo Akinyelure, has emerged winner of the district’s senatorial election conducted on Saturday.

He defeated the incumbent, Ayo Alasoadure, of the All Progressives Congress and former Ondo Governor, Olusegun Mimiko of the Zenith Labour Party in the keenly contest election.

Mr Akinyelure scored 66,978 to beat the APC candidate to second place with 57,828. Mr Mimiko came a distant third with a score of 56,624.

Mr Akinyelure was first elected to the Senate in 2011, served a single term and was defeated by Mr Alasoadura in the last general election.

He defected from the PDP to the APC, but lately returned to his party on which he won the ticket.

Mr Akinyelure was however, declared winner of the election amidst protest from officials of ZLP alleging irregularities.

