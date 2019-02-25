How Buhari won presidential election in Ekiti

President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has won the presidential election in the 16 local government areas of Ekiti State.
The state’s resident electoral commissioner, Idowu Olayinka, made the announcement on Monday.
The APC polled 219, 231 votes to defeat his major contender, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 154, 032 votes
Mr Olayinka, a professor of applied physics, said 395,7 41 voters were accredited out of the 899, 919 registered voters in the state.
There were 12, 577 rejected votes in the state, resulting mostly from multiple votes cast.
The total number of votes cast was 393,709.
Omoleye Sowore’s party, the AAC polled 400 votes, while Fela Durotoye’s ANN bagged 26 votes.
The breakdown of the votes is contained below:
A 21
AA 20
AAC 400
AAD 153
ABP 28
ACD 120
ACPN 99 votes
ADC 406 votes
ADP 126 votes
AGA 35
AGAP 09
ANDP 16
ANN 88
ANP 24
ANRP 27
APA 375 votes
APC 219, 231
APDA 309
APGA 39
APN 8
APP 22 votes
ASD 27
AUN 6
BNPP, 8
CAP 9
CC 11
CNP 28
DA, 20
DPC 101
DPP322
FRESH 46
FJP 52
GDPN 410
GPN 44
HDP 12 votes
ID 13
KP 12
LM 6
LP 28
MAGA 20
MMN 279
MPN 34
NAC 34,
NPNP 11,
NCP 56
MPCP 16
PDP 154, 032