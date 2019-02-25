How Buhari won presidential election in Ekiti

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has won the presidential election in the 16 local government areas of Ekiti State.

The state’s resident electoral commissioner, Idowu Olayinka, made the announcement on Monday.

The APC polled 219, 231 votes to defeat his major contender, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 154, 032 votes

Mr Olayinka, a professor of applied physics, said 395,7 41 voters were accredited out of the 899, 919 registered voters in the state.

There were 12, 577 rejected votes in the state, resulting mostly from multiple votes cast.

The total number of votes cast was 393,709.

Omoleye Sowore’s party, the AAC polled 400 votes, while Fela Durotoye’s ANN bagged 26 votes.

The breakdown of the votes is contained below:

A 21

AA 20

AAC 400

AAD 153

ABP 28

ACD 120

ACPN 99 votes

ADC 406 votes

ADP 126 votes

AGA 35

AGAP 09

ANDP 16

ANN 88

ANP 24

ANRP 27

APA 375 votes

APC 219, 231

APDA 309

APGA 39

APN 8

APP 22 votes

ASD 27

AUN 6

BNPP, 8

CAP 9

CC 11

CNP 28

DA, 20

DPC 101

DPP322

FRESH 46

FJP 52

GDPN 410

GPN 44

HDP 12 votes

ID 13

KP 12

LM 6

LP 28

MAGA 20

MMN 279

MPN 34

NAC 34,

NPNP 11,

NCP 56

MPCP 16

PDP 154, 032