Gunmen kill policeman accompanying election results in Ogun

Nigerian Police officers used to illustrate the story
Nigerian Police officers used to illustrate the story

A police corporal identified as Sunday Idoko was shot dead by unknown gunmen while escorting election results from Ipokia to the Ilaro collation centre in Ogun.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the incident happened around 8: 00 pm on Sunday in Eredo area of Yewa South Local Government Area of the state.

The gunmen were said to have laid ambush at Eredo and began shooting sporadically at the vehicle conveying the election results and other materials.

The results of the House of Representatives for Ipokia/Yewa South Federal Constituency seat were being taken to Oronna Hall in Ilaro.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident.

He said that the State Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, had directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Wale Abass, to commence investigation into the matter.

Okowa Campaign AD

Mr Abimbola, who said that the hoodlums would be brought to book, however, assured that the election results were intact.

“The unfortunate incident happened on Sunday evening when he was escorting election results to Ilaro. The hoodlums laid ambush on the vehicle conveying the results.

“We are on the trail of the hoodlums and we are going to arrest them,” he added.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.