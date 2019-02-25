INEC declares Ogun East senatorial district election inconclusive

2:06pm: Ward 7, Unit 20, Obafemi Owode LG, Ogun Central Senatorial District, Ogun State. Voting has ended, INEC staff are seen cancelling the unused ballot papers, as they get themselves prepared for the vote counts.
The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared the election for Ogun East Senatorial District as inconclusive.

The returning officer of the senatorial district, Chris Onwuka, earlier cancelled some results in Ajebandele ward in the Ijebu East axis.

The results were cancelled because total votes cast were more than the number of registered voters in the ward.

At the collation centre, the electoral officer in charge of the ward was not available to clarify things.

This made the collation officer declare the election inconclusive.

The returning officer for the senatorial district was about to declare the APC as the winner of the election when trouble started in the centre in Itoro, Ijebu-ode local government.

At the conclusion of collation of results from the nine local government areas of the senatorial district, the APC had 84,929 votes, while the PDP polled 82,457 votes.

