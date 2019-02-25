PDP candidate wins Osun East senatorial seat

12:46pm: PU3, Ward 1, Osogbo, Osun Central Voting on going peacefully. The Presiding officer who spoke briefly with our observer, Ben- Osain said the voters have been complying. We however observe that there is only one female police officer manning the polling unit
12:46pm: PU3, Ward 1, Osogbo, Osun Central Voting on going peacefully. The Presiding officer who spoke briefly with our observer, Ben- Osain said the voters have been complying. We however observe that there is only one female police officer manning the polling unit

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Adenigba Fadahunsi, has emerged as the winner of Osun East senatorial seat.

Mr Fadahunsi had 114,893 votes to beat his closest rival, Ajibola Famurewa of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who polled 105,720 votes

Mr Fadahunsi was thereafter declared the winner and returned by Adegbehingbe Oladiran, a professor at Obafemi Awolowo University who served as returning officer of the constituency.

The outgoing Osun East senator is Babajide Omoworare of the APC. The zone consists of Ilesa and Ife.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how APC candidate, Ajibola Bashiru won in Osun Central.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.