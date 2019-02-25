Buhari wins in 14 Oyo LGs announced so far, Atiku wins 17

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has now won the presidential election in 14 of Oyo State’s 31 local governments announced so far.

Oyo State has 33 local governments and results of the remaining two were still being expected at the collation centre at 8:15 a.m. on Monday.

Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been declared the winner in 17 local governments.

PREMIUM TIMES reported on Sunday that Mr Abubakar majority of the first ten local government areas whose results were announced on Sunday.

A tabulation of the results announced so far, however, shows that while Mr Abubakar won in more local governments, Mr Buhari may have slightly edged him in the number of votes earned.

The results indicate that Mr Buhari has so far secured 338,243 votes against Mr Abubakar who currently has 331,641 votes.

The results of the 31 local governments are presented below.

The remaining two local governments were still being expected at 8:15 a.m.

Afijio: ADC 1, 022, ADP 306 APC 6,874 PDP 8,325

Saki East: ADC 643, ADP 285, APC 5,730 PDP 5,883

Kajola: ADC 455 ADP 54 APC 11,665 PDP 12,282

Ibarapa North: ADC 1,671 ADP 224 APC 6,587 PDP 9,070

Ibarapa East: ADC 1,614 ADP 52 APC 7,964 PDP 10,346

Itesiwaju: ADC 480 ADP 110 APC 6,193 PDP 7,010

Iwajowa: ADC 1,768 ADP 106 APC 6,528 PDP 7,477

Ibadan North West: ADC 1,264 ADP 160 APC 11,126 PDP 14,550

Irepo: ADC 293 ADP 505 APC 11,688 PDP 4,244

Olorunsogo: ADC 226 ADP 354 APC 5,447 PDP 5922

Egbeda: ADC 831 ADP 378 APC 17, 295 PDP 15,065

Oluyole: ADC 1,628 ADP 236 APC 12,522 PDP 10,932

Saki West: ADC 1821 ADP 339 APC 21,136 PDP 10,452

Atisbo: ADC 517 ADP 308 APC 8550 PDP 8,128

Iseyin: ADC 3,073 ADP 752 APC 19,714 PDP 11,781

Ona Ara: ADC 1,201 ADP 128 APC 8,711 PDP 9,747

Oorelope: ADC 2584 ADP 60 APC 9897 PDP 4,089

Ibarapa Central: ADC 460 ADP 1,175 APC 8,410 PDP 7,443

Surulere: ADC 481 ADP 1946 APC 9,038 PDP 10,604

Ido: ADC 1682 ADP 339 APC 10,762 PDP 9, 715

Ibadan North: ADC 1352 ADP 375 APC 23, 210 PDP 24, 887

Ogo Oluwa: ADC 396 ADP 1465 APC 5,756 PDP 7915

Akinyele: ADC 2640 ADP 799 APC 13,695 PDP 14,433

Oriire: ADC 431 ADP 2429 APC 9693 PDP 12425

Oyo East: ADC 1175 ADP 486 APC 11276 PDP 8289

Lagelu: ADC 912 ADP 1005 APC 11,482 PDP 10,510

Atiba: ADC 1646 ADP 960 APC 13,116 PDP 7983

Oyo West: ADC 895 ADP 502 APC 11534 PDP 7,203

Ogbomoso North: ADC 370 ADP 4810 APC 6008 PDP 18,678

Ogbomoso South: ADC 801 ADP 3515 APC 4090 PDP 16,010

Ibadan South West: ADC 1656 ADP 418 APC 22,546 PDP 20,233