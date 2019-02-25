Boroffice defeats Akeredolu’s man in Ondo North senatorial election

Related News

Ajayi Boroffice of the All Progressives Congress was on Sunday declared the winner of the Ondo North Senatorial District election.

He defeated his closest rival, Tunji Abayomi of the Action Alliance with a huge 10,099 votes to retain his seat in the Nigerian Senate.

While Boroffice scored 53,199 votes, Mr Abayomi polled 43,100votes.

Mr Abayomi enjoys the backing of the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, who is opposed to the return of Mr Boroffice over contentions of last year’s APC primaries.

Mr Akeredolu was opposed to Mr Boroffice’s return to the Senate given that the latter also opposed his governorship election.

The AA also won big in Mr Akeredolu’s polling unit 5, ward 11, in Owo local government in the senatorial election, to demonstrate his support for the party.

Mr Abayomi left the APC to AA along with other aggrieved party members with the full backing of Mr Akeredolu, an action seen at the party’s national secretariat as anti-party.

The returning officer, Mathew Olusegun of the Ondo North Senatorial District, affirmed Mr Borrofice of APC as the winner.

Breakdown of the results

AA – 43,100

ADC- 23,458

APC – 53,199

PDP – 33,048.

PPN – 175

PT – 69

SDP – 917

ZLP – 3,554