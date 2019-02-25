Amosun wins Ogun senatorial seat

Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State.

The Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, has emerged senator-elect of Ogun Central Senatorial district in Ogun state with 88,110 votes.

Mr Amosun won with a margin of 51,009 votes as he had a total of 88,110 votes, as against the candidate with the second maximum votes, Titi Oseni of ADC, who had 37,101 votes.

The Returning Officer, Ayinde Akande, made the announcement around 3:58 am Monday morning at Centenary Hall, Ake, Abeokuta in Ogun State.

“That [Amosun] Ibikunle of APC having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected,” Mr Akande said.

Mr Amosun and 18 other candidates had participated at the election on Saturday for the Senatorial seat.

The contest took place in six local government areas of the state.

Mr Amosun was a former senator, representing Ogun Central senatorial district before becoming a governor in 2015.

He was elected senator in 2003. However, in 2007, he made an unsuccessful bid to become the governor of the state on the platform of the All Nigeria People’s Party (ANPP). He lost to the PDP’s Gbenga Daniel.

His second attempt on the platform of the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) was a success and he was re-elected in 2015 on the platform of the APC. The APC was formed by a coalition of parties including the ACN.

Mr Amosun won his two governorship elections with the support of an APC national leader, Bola Tinubu.

Despite the intraparty crisis between Messrs Amosun, and Tinubu, he rode on the party’s platform to win the senatorial seat. He is, however, supporting candidates of a different party, AA, for next fortnight’s governorship election in Ogun.

