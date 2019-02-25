APC candidates win Osun House of Reps Seats

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Amobi Akintola, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Iwo/Ayedire Olaoluwa federal constituency, winner of Saturday’s National Assembly election.

The Returning Officer, Rufus Adedoyin, from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife declared Mr Akintola winner having polled the highest number votes.

Mr Akintola, according to Mr Adedoyin, polled 29,229 votes as against the PDP candidate, Mudasir Lukman, who came second with a total vote of 21,608.

Adiat Olaposi of the ADP came third.

He polled 17,624.

Also, the APC’s Fakeye emerged winner of Ila/Ifedayo/Boluwaduro Federal Constituency in the election.

The INEC Returning Officer, Paul Ogunjiyagbe, returned Mr Fakeye as winner having scored highest votes of 20,371 to defeat his opponent, Clement Akanni, who polled 17,247 votes.