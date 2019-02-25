Buhari wins Osun

Related News

The candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), President Muhammadu Buhari, has emerged the winner in Osun State.

Mr Buhari beat his closest rival, Atiku Abubakar, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the presidential election held on Saturday in Osun State and officially announced by Toyin Ogundipe, a professor and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos.

Mr Buhari polled 347,674 votes while Mr Atiku got 337,377 votes, with the APC candidate leading with a margin of 10,297.

He won 18 of the 30 local governments in the state while Mr Abubakar won 12.