Election officials reportedly ambushed in Ogun

Some security personnel escorting election results from Ipokia, Ogun State to the collation centre at Oronna Town Hall were ambushed on Sunday.

Two persons were later rushed to the hospital.

The results got to Oronna around 10:14 p.m. amidst heavy security.

Ipokia is a local government area in Ogun West bordering the Republic of Benin. Its headquarters is Ipokia town.

The security personnel claimed they were ambushed at Eredo village situated between Owode and Ilaro.

They were on their way to Oronna Town Hall, where they were expected to deliver the local government‘s House of Representative and senatorial election results.

Nigerians on Saturday went to the polls to elect legislative members who will represent them at the National Assembly.

As the elections end, election results are being collated across the states.

‘Ambushed’

One of the electoral officers who followed the team said they were coming from Ipokia Local government with the results when they were attacked.

The EO, who was overheard narrating the incident to someone on the phone said ”they ran into an ambush when they were waylaid at Eredo village”.

He said they were able to protect the results because ”they had heavy security”.

During the attack, a security officer and a driver were shot and have been rushed to the hospital.

No life was reported lost.

PREMIUM TIMES’ attempt to speak with the INEC spokesperson in Ogun was not successful as he declined to comment.

Also, the police spokesperson in Ogun State said he would get back to the reporter. He was yet to fulfil his promise at the time of this report.