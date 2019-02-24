APC wins House of Reps, Senate in Badagry

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner for all the contested positions in Saturday’s elections in Badagry.

Denloye Olatokunbo, the INEC Returning Officer for the February 23 House of Representatives poll for Badagry Federal Constituency, Lagos State, declared the result on Sunday at INEC’s collation centre in Ibereko, Badagry.

According to him, Babatunde Hunpe of APC won the election into the House of Representatives, Badagry Federal Constituency.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Hunpe is the Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on Environment.

According to Olatokunbo, the APC candidate polled 23,309 votes to beat his closest PDP rival who got 15,662 votes.

Others are AP 45 votes, ADC 177 and AD 104 out of the 42,823 total votes cast.

At the same venue, Bosede Abiodun, the INEC Collation Officer, who announced the result for the Senatorial polls, declared that APC candidate won with 23,189 votes against PDP’s flag bearer who got 16,248 votes, and ADP 165 votes.

Olamilekan Adeola known as Yayi is the senatorial candidate of APC, while Mr Gbadebo Rhodes is the candidate of the PDP in Lagos West.

Similarly, results for the Presidential candidates showed that the APC defeated PDP by polling 21,417 votes against 17,936.

Mr Abiodun also announced that AAC scored 54 votes while ADC got 162 votes out of the 42,542 total votes cast in the election.

(NAN)