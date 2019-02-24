APC wins Ado-Odo/Ota Federal Constituency

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Jimon Ojugbele, as the winner of Ado-Odo/Ota Federal Constituency seat in Ogun.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the APC candidate scored 24,184 votes to beat Segun Atanda of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who had 15,880 votes.

Ayodele Talabi, the INEC Returning Officer for Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government, made the declaration at the collation centre at Ado-Odo-Ota.

He said Mr Ojugbele, having satisfied the requirements of the rule and scored the highest votes at the election, was declared winner of the Ado-Odo/Ota Federal Constituency seat.

”The APC candidate, having satisfied the INEC rule of having the highest votes of 24,184 against the candidate of the PDP, who had 15,880 votes, is hereby declared winner of the election,” he said. (NAN)