APC lawmaker wins Oyo’s Surulere/Ogo Oluwa federal constituency

Oyo State on the Nigerian map
A member of the House of Representatives representing Surulere/ Ogo Oluwa constituency of Oyo State, Segun Odebunmi, has been elected for a third term in office.

Mr Odebunmi was elected under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), in the National Assembly election that took place in the constituency on Saturday.

The APC chieftain, who is the chairman, House Committee on Information, National Orientation, was elected for the first term to represent the constituency in 2011.

He got to the National Assembly on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2011 and became the only PDP member to win the federal constituency in the state in 2015.

Mr Odebunmi later defected to the ruling APC before he secured the party’s ticket last year.

Mr Odebunmi according to the result announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), polled 15,463 votes to defeat his closest rival Kamoru Alagbe of the Action Democratic Party ADP who scored 12, 766.

