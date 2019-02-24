Faleke declared winner of Ikeja federal constituency

Related News

James Faleke, the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, has been declared the winner of the Ikeja Federal constituency tussle.

Mr Faleke won with 25,195 votes while his major opponent, Mutiu Olakule Okunola from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) got 21, 373.

The PDP candidate, who had earlier tried to disrupt the collation exercise collapsed and was quickly resuscitated.