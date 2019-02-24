APC candidate wins Osun Central Senatorial seat

Related News

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ajibola Bashiru, has emerged the winner of Osun Central Senatorial seat.

Mr Bashiru was declared winner by the Returning Officer, Titilayo Kuku, a professor at Obafemi Awolowo University.

The APC candidate had 132,821 votes against his closest rival, Ganiyu Olaoluwa, of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 106,779 votes.

Mr Bashiru served as the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Osun State during the tenure of former governor, Rauf Aregbesola.

See Osun Central Senatorial Election Results:

Collation of *Senatorial* Election Result in Osun Central, Osun State

*Boluwaduro LG:*

APC – 5,428

PDP – 4,702

*Ifedayo LG*

APC – 4,524

PDP – 3,767

*Ifelodun LG*

APC – 15,637

PDP – 13,004

*Ila LG*

APC – 11,197

PDP – 8,766

*Irepodun LG*

APC – 10,474

PDP – 12,272

*Orolu LG*

APC – 8,883

PDP – 7,725

NCP – 50

*Olorunda LG*

APC – 20,037

PDP – 15,393

*Odo Otin LG*

APC – 12,559

PDP – 11,614

*Boripe LG*

APC – 13, 439

PDP – 8, 183

*Osogbo LG*

APC – 30,643

PDP – 28,466

Total Votes for APC – 132,821

Total Votes for PDP – 106,779