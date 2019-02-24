APC candidate wins Osun Central Senatorial seat

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ajibola Bashiru, has emerged the winner of Osun Central Senatorial seat.
Mr Bashiru was declared winner by the Returning Officer, Titilayo Kuku, a professor at Obafemi Awolowo University.
The APC candidate had 132,821 votes against his closest rival, Ganiyu Olaoluwa, of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 106,779 votes.
Mr Bashiru served as the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Osun State during the tenure of former governor, Rauf Aregbesola.
See Osun Central Senatorial Election Results:
Collation of *Senatorial* Election Result in Osun Central, Osun State
*Boluwaduro LG:*
APC – 5,428
PDP – 4,702
*Ifedayo LG*
APC – 4,524
PDP – 3,767
*Ifelodun LG*
APC – 15,637
PDP – 13,004
*Ila LG*
APC – 11,197
PDP – 8,766
*Irepodun LG*
APC – 10,474
PDP – 12,272
*Orolu LG*
APC – 8,883
PDP – 7,725
NCP – 50
*Olorunda LG*
APC – 20,037
PDP – 15,393
*Odo Otin LG*
APC – 12,559
PDP – 11,614
*Boripe LG*
APC – 13, 439
PDP – 8, 183
*Osogbo LG*
APC – 30,643
PDP – 28,466
Total Votes for APC – 132,821
Total Votes for PDP – 106,779