Tension in Ogbomoso as INEC relocates collation centre

Tension is currently brewing in Ogbomoso town in Oyo State over the relocation of the collation centre for Ogbomoso North Local Government Area.

Arowomonle, which is the headquarters of the local government area, is the collation centre for the council for the presidential and National Assembly elections held on Saturday.

Ogbomoso North is one of the five local government areas in Ogbomoso town and has 10 wards and 183 polling units.

Staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and agents of political parties who were already collating results from various wards abandoned the exercise and fled the centre following reports that armed hoodlums were planning attack it.

The tense situation also forced people around INEC office to flee the area to seek protection elsewhere.

The commission’s officials were reconciling the results of the 10 wards in the local government when the report of security threat came.

The charged atmosphere compelled INEC to immediately order the suspension of the collation.

The Returning Officer in the local government area, Rasheed Okunola, a professor in the department of Sociology, University of Ibadan and other collation officers were forced to leave the collation centre and relocate to the Ogbomoso Town Hall.

The town hall is located beside the palace of Soun in Ogbomoso. The new centre is being guarded by armed soldiers.

It was also gathered that the Chairman of Ogbomoso North Local Government Area, Bukola Badmus, who is a member of the APC, was attacked by hoodlums suspected to be working for an opposition party.

His car windscreen was reportedly damaged during the attack.

The spokesperson of INEC in the state, Ayodele Folamin, told PREMIUM TIMES that the commission was yet to be briefed about the incident.

Mr Folamin said that the commission would only base its report on the report of the electoral officer in the local government area.

“You are just telling me now. I am not aware. You have the information, but I am yet to have it. But, we will base our report on the report of the collation officer in the local government area,” he said.