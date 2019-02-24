APC wins Reps seat in Oyo

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the All Progressive Congress (APC) as the winner of the House of Representatives poll for the Atisbo, Saki East, Saki West federal constituency, Oyo North Senatorial District, Oyo State.

The candidate of the party, Olajide Olatunbosun, will now represent the constituency in the next session of the National Assembly.

The constituency has 207,695 registered voters.

Mr Olatunbosun won Saturday’s poll with 27,115 votes while the PDP candidate, Adeagbo Fasasi, polled 24,139.

The AAC polled 267, ADC 10314 and ADP 2952 votes.

Mr Olatunbosun is a serving member of the House and will be representing the constituency for the second term.

He won his first term in the House also on the platform of the APC.

The 2019 general elections commenced on Saturday.

Voters elected the president and 468 members of the National Assembly.

A total of 73 presidential candidates participated in the election.