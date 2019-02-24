Thugs attack INEC officials in Osun

INEC Officials
INEC Officials

Some thugs suspected to be ballot box snatchers on Sunday morning attacked and injured some officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The attack occurred at about 3 a.m.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the officials were attacked at Ijebu Ijesa, Oriade Local Government Area office of INEC in Osun State.

Confirming the incident, the INEC Director of Voters Education in Osun, Venerable Ojewande, explained how it happened.

“Some hoodlums actually attacked our officials. You know after collation at polling units, materials will be taken to collocation local centre. It was when they were transporting it that they were attacked,” he said.

“The results have already been collated and declared for the Federal House of Rep. They were going for collation of senatorial and presidential when they were attacked at the entrance.”

Okowa Campaign AD

The official added that “no electoral materials was touched. The INEC building was not touched.”

Speaking on the attack of INEC officials, Mr Ojewande said: “There are some people with bruises while trying to struggle for survival. Nobody was killed. And our men are being taken care off.”

The Osun State police spokesperson, Sade Odoro, did not answer PREMIUM TIMES’ call at the time of this report.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.