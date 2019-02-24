Thugs attack INEC officials in Osun

Related News

Some thugs suspected to be ballot box snatchers on Sunday morning attacked and injured some officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The attack occurred at about 3 a.m.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the officials were attacked at Ijebu Ijesa, Oriade Local Government Area office of INEC in Osun State.

Confirming the incident, the INEC Director of Voters Education in Osun, Venerable Ojewande, explained how it happened.

“Some hoodlums actually attacked our officials. You know after collation at polling units, materials will be taken to collocation local centre. It was when they were transporting it that they were attacked,” he said.

“The results have already been collated and declared for the Federal House of Rep. They were going for collation of senatorial and presidential when they were attacked at the entrance.”

The official added that “no electoral materials was touched. The INEC building was not touched.”

Speaking on the attack of INEC officials, Mr Ojewande said: “There are some people with bruises while trying to struggle for survival. Nobody was killed. And our men are being taken care off.”

The Osun State police spokesperson, Sade Odoro, did not answer PREMIUM TIMES’ call at the time of this report.