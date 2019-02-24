Minister Shittu delivers polling unit to Buhari, APC

Related News

The Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, on Saturday won in his polling unit for President Muhammadu Buhari and other candidates of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the presidential and National Assembly elections.

The victory seemed to vindicate the minister against those who said he is not popular among his people.

Mr Shittu, a former member of the old Oyo State House of Assembly, hails from Saki in Oke Ogun geo-political zone of Oyo State.

The APC won in Unit 20, Ward 2, Cornerstone Secondary School, Kòòmì Road, Sakí, where Mr Shittu voted.

The minister has been running for governor of the state since 2011. He was barred from contesting this year’s governorship by the APC after a PREMIUM TIMES report revealed he skipped the mandatory National Youth Service Corps.

In the official results released by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), APC candidates floored those of other political parties in the polling unit.

For the presidential election, the party scored 302 votes, while the PDP got 93 votes.

In the senatorial election, the APC got 220 while PDP got 117.

In the House of Representatives, the APC got 188 to defeat PDP which got 153.