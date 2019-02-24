#NigeriaDecides2019: Confusion in Osun East senatorial district

Osun_State_map
Osun State map

There is confusion in Ilesa Grammar School venue of the Osun East senatorial district collation centre after the returning officer noticed an error in the results.

At about 10:50 p.m. on election day, the collation officers and ad-hoc staff walked into the collation centre and started making corrections to the results they have with them.

The Returning Officer, Professor Aransi, the Dean of Division of Students Affairs of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, who arrived earlier was waiting for the wards results at about 11:45 pm as the officials continued making corrections to their results.

At about 6 a.m on Sunday, the RO was yet to call the results from the wards.

The situation which lasted for hours drew the attention of the security personnel at the centre to join the returning officer in ensuring accurate election results.

Osun East comprises Ilesa and Ife and is expected to be a direct battle between the APC and the PDP.

