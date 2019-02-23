Atiku wins in Fayose’s polling unit

The Peoples Democratic Party has won the presidential elections in the polling unit of former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose.
The results for the Afao Ekiti polling unit 1, ward 1 in Afao/ Irepodun Ekiti indicate that the PDP polled 225 votes to APC’s 82.
Other parties, ANDP, NIP, RBNP, PPA, SNC and UPN all had one vote each; the DPP had two votes and PCP secured three.
Mr Fayose is one of the PDP’s staunch chieftains who has spoken consistently against the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.
The former governor’s attempt to ensure his protege succeeds him in office was unsuccessful.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.