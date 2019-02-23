Atiku wins in Fayose’s polling unit

Related News

The Peoples Democratic Party has won the presidential elections in the polling unit of former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose.

The results for the Afao Ekiti polling unit 1, ward 1 in Afao/ Irepodun Ekiti indicate that the PDP polled 225 votes to APC’s 82.

Other parties, ANDP, NIP, RBNP, PPA, SNC and UPN all had one vote each; the DPP had two votes and PCP secured three.

Mr Fayose is one of the PDP’s staunch chieftains who has spoken consistently against the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The former governor’s attempt to ensure his protege succeeds him in office was unsuccessful.