APC wins in Jimi Agbaje’s polling unit

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has continued to spring surprises in Saturday’s general elections, winning the Senatorial and Presidential polls in unit 004 Hinderea Road, Liverpool area, Apapa Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos, Jimi Agbaje voted at the polling unit.

Announcing the results after delays in sorting the votes, the Polling Officer, Omolain Ehichioya, said the APC polled 83 votes in the presidential election at the unit while PDP got 80 votes.

He said the Young Democratic Party (YPP), the Social Democratic Party (SDP) the African Democratic Party (ADP), and African Action Congress (AAC) and Alliance for Peoples Agenda (APA) and Yes Electorate Solidarity (YES) party got one vote each.

In the Senatorial results, the APC got 88 votes, the PDP 79 while Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) and People’s Trust (PT) got one vote each.

However, the PDP got the highest vote of 84 in the House of Representatives results, followed closely by APC with 74 votes and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) with eight votes.

Abundant Renewal Nigeria Party (ANRP) recorded two votes while Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN) got one vote.

NAN reports that the results represent those of only a polling unit and do not indicate the final figures

(NAN)