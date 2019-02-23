Ajimobi wins polling unit for self, Buhari

Related News

Abiola Ajimobi, governor of Oyo state has won his polling unit for himself and the presidential candidate of his party, President Muhammadu Buhari.

The governor is vying for a return to the Senate in Oyo South senatorial district, flying the emblem of the All Progressives Congress.

Mr Ajimobi has had a one-term stint in the hallowed chamber. His current tenure ends in May.

Earlier, after voting, Mr Ajimobi had expressed optimism in his party winning the elections.

He cast his vote at Community Grammar (Junior) High School, Ring Road, Ibadan — which is Ward 011, PU 020, Ibadan Southwest LGA of Oyo state — where he won the senatorial results by 62 votes to PDP’s 24 votes.

Also, in the presidential results for the polling unit, APC raked a total of 80 votes as against PDP’s 40 votes.

Currently, collation is ongoing in various wards in the state.