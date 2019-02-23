Jubilant’ kids hit Ilorin streets, scream ‘O to ge’

Related News

Some jubilant kids Saturday evening hit the major streets of Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, screaming ‘O to ge!’ (enough is enough).

The kids are said to be supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

‘O to ge’ is the campaign slogan of the APC in Kwara State and literarily mean enough is enough of the Bukola Saraki control of Kwara politics.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Saraki, the current Senate president, won his polling unit for the PDP.

PREMIUM TIMES’ reporter moving around the city reports that the kids momentarily took over the areas around Balogun-Fulani, Oja-Oba and Ilorin Central Mosque Saturday evening.

The barricade momentarily prevented motorists and other commmuters to move freely on the major roads, especially inwards Balogun-Fulani.

The kids were seen carrying the posters and campaign materials of Abdulrahaman AbdulRazaq, the governorship candidate of the party in Kwara.

Other supporters around Adewole and Adeita Roundabout had earlier beseiged polling centres singing victory songs.

Our correspondent gathered that the ‘jubilation’ is not unconnected to the reportedly positive outing of the party in major parts of the city.

Unofficial results gathered by PREMIUM TIMES showed that the party recorded positive outings in significant parts of the state, closing the gaps in places considered the stronghold of the ruling PDP in the city.

The development occured shortly after the embargo placed on movement was lifted around 6:00 p.m.

Results are being collated at the various ward collation centres as at the time of this report.