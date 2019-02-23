Amosun, Daniel, Kashamu deliver wards to parties

President Muhammadu Buhari and Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun
The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State has won Ward 6, Unit 8, Itagbangba in Abeokuta South Local Government Area. Governor Ibikunle Amosun, who is running for the Senate, is from the ward.

President Muhammed Buhari of the APC defeated his closest rival, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), 50 votes to 20 in the polling unit.

In the senatorial election, Mr Amosun polled 55 votes. His closest rivals, Kayode Amusan of PDP, scored 17 votes, while African Democratic Congress’ Titi Oseni-Gomez polled 17 votes.

The governor, however, lost a polling unit located in Government Reservation Area, Abeokuta, an area dominated by civil servants, to Mrs Oseni-Gomez who scored 126 to Mr Amosun’s 23 votes.

Similarly, a former governor of the state, Gbenga Daniel, delivered his polling unit at ward 12, Isote unit in Sagamu Local Government to the PDP’s Mr Abubakar in the presidential poll.

Mr Daniel is the Deputy Chairman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, South. The party won with 137 votes while President Buhari polled 88 votes.

Okowa Campaign AD

The PDP governorship candidate in the State, Buruji Kashamu, also delivered his Oke- Sopen unit 26 in Ijebu Igbo to the PDP presidential candidate who polled 138 votes to Mr Buhari’s 110 votes.

