Aregbesola wins polling unit for APC

The immediate former governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola, and the senatorial candidate of the All Progressive Party (APC) in Osun Central, Ajibola Bashiru, won their respective pollings unit on Saturday.
PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Ademola Adeleke, representing Osun West Senatorial District, and Gboyega Oyetola, the governor of the state, won their respective units.
Mr Bashiru who seeks to represent Osun Central Senatorial District served as the attorney-general of the state during the reign of Mr. Aregbesola as governor.
Results of Mr Aregbesola’s Polling Unit:
IFOFIN WARD 8 UNIT 1, Ilesha, Osun East
PRESIDENTIAL:
APC – 186
PDP – 131
SENATE:
APC – 193
PDP – 140
REP:
APC – 205
PDP – 129
Result of Mr. Bashiru polling unit:
PU3, Ward 7, Osogbo LG, Osun Central
President:
APC – 208
PDP – 30
Senate:
APC – 216
PDP – 29
Rep:
APC – 202
PDP – 44