Aregbesola wins polling unit for APC

Related News

The immediate former governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola, and the senatorial candidate of the All Progressive Party (APC) in Osun Central, Ajibola Bashiru, won their respective pollings unit on Saturday.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Ademola Adeleke, representing Osun West Senatorial District, and Gboyega Oyetola, the governor of the state, won their respective units.

Mr Bashiru who seeks to represent Osun Central Senatorial District served as the attorney-general of the state during the reign of Mr. Aregbesola as governor.

Results of Mr Aregbesola’s Polling Unit:

IFOFIN WARD 8 UNIT 1, Ilesha, Osun East

PRESIDENTIAL:

APC – 186

PDP – 131

SENATE:

APC – 193

PDP – 140

REP:

APC – 205

PDP – 129

Result of Mr. Bashiru polling unit:

PU3, Ward 7, Osogbo LG, Osun Central

President:

APC – 208

PDP – 30

Senate:

APC – 216

PDP – 29

Rep:

APC – 202

PDP – 44