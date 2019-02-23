Osun Governor Oyetola wins own polling unit for APC

Related News

The Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, on Saturday won his polling unit for the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Earlier while voting, Mr Oyetola expressed confidence in the ability of INEC to conduct credible polls.

The governor voted alongside his wife, Kafayat, at 10:32 a.m. at Ward 1, Polling Unit 2, Iragbiji, in Boripe Local Government Area.

The APC won all three elections in Mr Oyetola’s polling unit.

See the results of Mr Oyetola’s polling unit below:

Ward1 PU 2, Iragbiji Boripe L.G, Osun Central.

Presidential

APC 342

PDP 125

House of Rep:

APC – 354

PDP 122

Senatorial:

APC – 354

PDP – 127