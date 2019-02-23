Osun Governor Oyetola wins own polling unit for APC

Gboyega Oyetola, Governor of Osun State.
Gboyega Oyetola, Governor of Osun State.

The Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, on Saturday won his polling unit for the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Earlier while voting, Mr Oyetola expressed confidence in the ability of INEC to conduct credible polls.

The governor voted alongside his wife, Kafayat, at 10:32 a.m. at Ward 1, Polling Unit 2, Iragbiji, in Boripe Local Government Area.

The APC won all three elections in Mr Oyetola’s polling unit.

See the results of Mr Oyetola’s polling unit below:

Ward1 PU 2, Iragbiji Boripe L.G, Osun Central.

Okowa Campaign AD

Presidential
APC 342
PDP 125

House of Rep:
APC – 354
PDP 122

Senatorial:
APC – 354
PDP – 127

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.