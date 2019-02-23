Adeleke wins polling unit for PDP

Related News

The Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) has won in the polling unit of a senator, Ademola Adeleke.

The PDP defeated its main challenger, APC, in all the results in the polling unit.

Mr Adeleke is the senator representing Osun West Senatorial District and the candidate of the PDP at the last gubernatorial election in the state. He is still challenging the result of the election in court.

The senator voted at his PU9, Ward 2, Abegunde/Sagbe, Ede North Local Government Area in Osun State.

See details of the result below.

Presidential:

APC – 67

PDP – 112

Senate:

APC – 61

PDP – 100

Rep:

APC – 66

PDP – 105

However, after the election, a PREMIUM TIMES journalist present at the scene gathered that money was shared after the vote was counted and favoured the opposition PDP.

One of the voters who simply identified herself as Suliyat who was spotted coming out from the building where the money was shared told this reporter that the money shared was for appreciation.

“They are giving money to people who voted. It is a form of appreciation to those who have been under the sun voting since morning”, she said.

As at the time of this report, PREMIUM TIMES observed some voters still hanging around the unit to get their cash.

When this reporter moved closer to the building where money is being shared to take clearer pictures, thugs chased him out.